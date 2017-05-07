V20 helps LG market share hit 20 percent in US

When it comes to the most popular smartphones in the US, you’ll find the most iconography from Apple, Samsung and then LG. If you’re looking at how many phones within the first quarter had each of their names on them, well, it’s a tighter race than you might expect.

A Strategy Analytics report, relayed by The Korea Herald, shows that Apple pushed out 12.6 million iPhones, good for 34.5 percent market share — a 2.3-point gain. Samsung lose 3 points, down to 24.6 percent, and has 9 million shipments in the can. Keep in mind that these numbers are limited to US activity.

Number three LG? Up 3 points to 20 percent and 7.3 million units shipped. It’s a milestone and record wrapped in one as the K and X series took a lot of credit for keeping sales up. Thing is, the heavy-duty V20 also got a lot of love, too.

“The V20 model in the US market enjoyed an unsolicited gain from the Galaxy Note 7 recall as American consumers became more sensitive about the safety of their handsets,” said an LG spokesperson.

The LG G6 will count towards second quarter numbers.

Rising Chinese star ZTE came in fourth place with 6.7 percent share — the raw number was not disclosed, but Pocketnow estimates this to be about 2.4 million.

The US market overall lost 4 percent in shipments annually to an estimated 36.5 million units.