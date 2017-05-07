Sprint prepaid brands Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile have cut the price of all iPhone SE SKUs they offer by $240. That means that discounts start at 48 percent for the 128GB version ($259.99) and go up from there.

The 64GB variant is now 53 percent off at $209.99 while the 16GB and 32GB versions, both originally priced at $399.99, are now down to $159.99, 60 percent off.

Inventories of the 16GB version at both carriers are depleted. You’ll have some luck playing with the colors between Boost’s and Virgin’s sites and more definite luck the higher up the memory chain you go.

At the two Sprint carriers and T-Mobile’s MetroPCS, the more recent iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 models are $100 off while the iPhone 6 and even iPhone 5s are up to $300 off.