Phones

Android O Beta program starting soon

Contents
Advertisement

If you’re just now signing up for the Android Nougat beta, you’ve run out of luck. That said, you can still sign up for the Android Beta Program in due time to track the progress of Android O development.

The first Android O image was delivered late in March and flash-only for developers to get just a taste of what Google wants to bring onto the table for Android. We expect that an update to the beta image will come in a week or two, perhaps right at Google I/O 2017 on May 17. It might be around this time that Android Beta Program participants will get their first OTA update for Android O.

Check out our Android O overview — even though it’s quite the iterative update on its face, there are some nifty features you should be familiar with.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
60%
Like It
10%
Want It
20%
Had It
0%
Hated It
10%
Via
MobileSyrup
Source
Google
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Android Beta Program, Android O, Beta, developers, Google, Google I/O 2017, News, software, Software Update
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.