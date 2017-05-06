One of Zagg’s most recently launched products is also its least popular. The InvisibleShield Glass Curve screen protector for the Galaxy S8 was reamed with one-star reviews for being an overpriced piece of glass that didn’t stick well to the device it was supposed to protect and didn’t properly contact the glass, making touch input difficult.

But the target of Zack Nelson’s itchy fury in a scratch test video on his JerryRigEverything YouTube channel was not the Glass Curve. It was the Sapphire Defense Curve product for the Galaxy S8 and it went up against the sapphire-covered version of the HTC U Ultra and a sapphire-covered Tissot watch. It was highly criticized for being only a flimsy piece of plastic that had trace amounts of sapphire and glass and scratched early in the testing process.

Well, Zagg has responded to the test through public relations and has taken some objection to the material analysis of its product:

Sapphire Defense is a new, patent-pending composite polymer glass similar to the properties of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), often used as a shatter-resistant alternative to glass. The best composition we found is not 100 percent glass, nor is it 100 percent film, but a hybrid of the two. We chose the material components of Sapphire Defense carefully, trying to strike a delicate balance between scratch resistance and impact resistance. The properties that prevent both aren’t one in the same.

And indeed, the company stated that its customers are more concerned with screen breakage than scratches. While market research has found sentiment to be of a similar vein, Zagg commissioned a study and found that:

a. 59 percent of smartphone owners damaged their phone in 2016 b. 50 percent of smartphone users break their screen with the first 12 months of ownership c. The average cost to repair/replace a device is $163

Zagg does not claim that the Sapphire Defense Curve isn’t proofed from “scratches of all kinds,” even though it does have a very generic claim of being “scratch resistant”. It does claim, though, that you should have 7 times more protection from impact breakage than if you were to drop an unprotected phone.

The company also offers a limited lifetime warranty that allows users to “easily and inexpensively replace” the product for the life of the phone.

We’re reaching out to Zack Nelson for a response and are attempting to get more data and further comment from Zagg on the critical performance of its Curve Shield protector for the S8.