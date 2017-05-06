Making the BlackBerry KEYone cool to normals | #PNWeekly 251
We cover a little news and talk about big impacts this week: Apple may not have an iPhone 8 ready in time for this fall while Microsoft tries to compete against the Chromebook and the Macbook at the same time. Also, Apple sheeple are rightly pissed and so is a certain prescriptivist language masseuse of ours.
Beyond that, we have our old news editor, now PhoneArena‘s Stephen Schenck on to trade notes, feelings and hopes for TCL, BlackBerry, the KEYone and you. Do you even want a smartphone keyboard these days We discuss all that and a little bit more, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the video recorded from 3:15pm Eastern on May 4th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!
Pocketnow Weekly 251
Recording Date
May 4, 2017
Hosts
Guest
News Summary
(6:05)
The news delivered in just a few minutes and a lotta bit of discussion.
- The iPhone 8 may have to wait until next year
- Qualcomm wants to ban Apple from selling the iPhone in the US
- Is your Galaxy S8 bleeding red? It may not get fixed
- Microsoft launches Windows 10 S with its Surface Laptop
- Apple fans are “sheeple“
Playing the KEYone hi-key
(49:55)
- Check out Pocketnow‘s KEYone content: Review | Real Camera Review | Real Audio Review
- And here’s PhoneArena’s video and text review!
See you soon!