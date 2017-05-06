Making the BlackBerry KEYone cool to normals | #PNWeekly 251

We cover a little news and talk about big impacts this week: Apple may not have an iPhone 8 ready in time for this fall while Microsoft tries to compete against the Chromebook and the Macbook at the same time. Also, Apple sheeple are rightly pissed and so is a certain prescriptivist language masseuse of ours.

Beyond that, we have our old news editor, now PhoneArena‘s Stephen Schenck on to trade notes, feelings and hopes for TCL, BlackBerry, the KEYone and you. Do you even want a smartphone keyboard these days We discuss all that and a little bit more, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:15pm Eastern on May 4th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 251

May 4, 2017

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Stephen Schenck (PhoneArena)

News Summary

The news delivered in just a few minutes and a lotta bit of discussion.

Playing the KEYone hi-key

