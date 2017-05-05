Apple understandably rocked the mobile hardware world when it decided to launch a new iPhone duo without a time-honored headphone jack in tow last fall, and it wasn’t the kind of rocking that made the company an industry trendsetter back in the day. Well, in a way, it was, calling to mind similarly controversial moves, changes and omissions from past years.

But more iFans than usual seemed to question the “courageous” feature exclusion, and only a few of Cupertino’s rivals jumped to imitate the champion of smartphone profits. Some, like Lenovo and LeEco, actually preceded Apple into killing the 3.5mm audio port, while Xiaomi, for instance, took its time before following suit with the Mi 6.

The Chinese OEM’s Mi 5s, Mi Note 2 and Mi MIX all included the traditional jack, mind you, which begs the obvious question: why? Why now, why ever? The explanation is simple, and makes far more sense than Apple’s “courage to move on” BS, as “internal space is precious” on the “highly-integrated” smartphones of today.

“By removing the headphone jack, we can save room for other components such as a bigger battery” argues Xiaomi’s PR, and indeed, the Mi 6 provides a little extra juice compared to its predecessor. Specifically, 3350 vs. 3000mAh cell capacity, squeezed inside an extremely similar package, measuring 7.5mm in thickness vs. 7.3, and sporting an identical 5.15-inch screen.

Xiaomi also believes “audio through USB Type-C is becoming more common, and will continue to provide excellent sound quality.” Wait, does that mean the Mi MIX 2 shall follow the trend, and remove its forerunner’s headphone jack as well? Most likely.