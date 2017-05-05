Sony has a bad habit of grossly overpricing its mobile hardware, especially stateside and especially when it comes to flagship models, a strategy that seems to have both helped and harmed the Japanese tech titan’s smartphone division in the past year or so.

Of course, most of the time, high-end Xperias need no more than a couple of months to significantly lower their rates, and the weirdly named XZs is no exception. Mere weeks after it began shipping to early US adopters, and just ahead of the XZ Premium’s commercial debut, at least on the old continent, the Snapdragon 820-powered 5.2-incher has dipped to $619.90 on Amazon.

The only catch is you don’t get much of a chromatic choice at that discounted price. In fact, you have to settle for the black version, or cough up an extra $65 or so to “upgrade” to blue or silver. Meanwhile, retailers like Best Buy or B&H Photo Video still charge the full $700, regardless of your preferred coat of paint, with Amazon obviously guaranteeing 4G LTE functionality on GSM networks nationwide, and a standard warranty included.

If you don’t care about those things, you can save even more on a $588 and up “international” variant. But it’s probably not worth it. Some may argue the Sony Xperia XZs isn’t worth a penny over $500 or so period, given its rapidly aging processor, Full HD screen resolution, relatively thick bezels and regional lack of fingerprint recognition. On the bright side, the cameras are pretty sweet, the build quality is arguably stellar, you get IP68 water and dust protection, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space.