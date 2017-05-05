Before it can reportedly back up its own originally-designed phone with a lifetime warranty, T-Mobile is pompously “raising the bar again” in terms of “premium device protection” starting this Sunday, May 7.

Aptly named Premium Device Protection Plus, the “Un-carrier’s” new $15 a month plan adds a couple of very interesting and potentially convenient features atop the ones already included in the standard $12 Premium Device Protection package.

Customers buying new phones or tablets and adding a new line of service now get relatively affordable access to a nifty tool called McAfee ID Protection, as well as your own Tech Personal Help Desk (PHD). The former guarantees 24/7/365 Lost Wallet and ID Restoration services “backed by $1 million insurance for qualifying recovery expenses.”

Meanwhile, the latter provides “VIP-level access to immediate, personal technical and diagnostic support” for devices as varied (and random) as printers, routers, TVs and game consoles. Basically, if it connects to your T-Mobile phone, tablet or hotspot, and there’s any trouble, just hit a dedicated online chat or phone line, and receive timely, professional assistance.

Other previously covered utilities and safety measures range from theft to loss, accidental damage, hardware service, app scanning, safe browsing, privacy advisory, contact and photo backups, not to mention AppleCare for iPhone owners. Oh, and PDP Plus is now also rolled into JUMP! Plus, billed by T-Mo as the “best device upgrade program in US wireless”, and similarly priced at only $15 a month.