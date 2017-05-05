Android

OnePlus 5 gets settled, Galaxy Note 7 refurb certified & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the event invite for yet another Microsoft event to happen in Shanghai, where we expect the Surface Pro 5. Then we discuss the fact that the Apple Watch is taking over the wearable market. iPads are next as global tablet sales are struggling and Apple’s tablet is no exception. Samsung follows as we hear that the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 is moving close to a launch. We end today’s show talking about the next-generation OnePlus 5, which should be launching soon.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Microsoft sets up yet another May event in Shanghai, Surface Pro 5 launch expected
Apple snatches Q1 wearable vendor crown from Fitbit, Xiaomi also tops ex-leader
Global tablet sales are down for the tenth consecutive quarter, led by struggling iPads
Samsung’s refurbished Galaxy Note 7 moves one step closer to Korea release with FCC approval
It’s settled, we’ll see the OnePlus 5, not 4, released sometime ‘this summer’ 

