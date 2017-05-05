Phones

Moto Z2 Play to cut down on endurance in the mix of upgrades

Contents
Advertisement

The Moto Z2 Play will have a 3,000mAh embedded battery, compared with the Moto Z Play‘s 3,510mAh unit, VentureBeat reports.

Marketing materials seen by Evan Blass claim that the maximum usage time has dropped from 50 hours to 30 hours. The device also loses 1mm of thickness between generations down to under 6mm and 20 grams of weight to 145 grams.

Gains are made in silicon capability with a newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chip, a bump in RAM to 4GB and storage to 64GB. The Moto Z Play featured the Snapdragon 625, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The camera shifts down from 16 megapixels to 12 megapixels with aperture widening from f/2.0 to f/1.7. The new sensor, paired with dual autofocus pixels, should bring better results.

Not much change has come to the screen at 5.5 inches and full HD resolution. The selfie camera stays at 5 megapixels.

Separately, Blass also claims through his @evleaks Twitter channel that Verizon may possibly not place DROID branding to the Motorola devices it carries. Often times, a DROID device meant one that was exclusive to the carrier. This is not a definite point, though, so we’ll have to capture more information.

We’ve yet to see any intelligence on a Moto Z2, but we do know of a Moto Z2 Force.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Source
VentureBeat
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
battery, Leaks, Lenovo, Moto Z Play, Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Play, Motorola, News, Rumors, Specs
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.