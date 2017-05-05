Moto Z2 Play to cut down on endurance in the mix of upgrades

The Moto Z2 Play will have a 3,000mAh embedded battery, compared with the Moto Z Play‘s 3,510mAh unit, VentureBeat reports.

Marketing materials seen by Evan Blass claim that the maximum usage time has dropped from 50 hours to 30 hours. The device also loses 1mm of thickness between generations down to under 6mm and 20 grams of weight to 145 grams.

Gains are made in silicon capability with a newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chip, a bump in RAM to 4GB and storage to 64GB. The Moto Z Play featured the Snapdragon 625, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The camera shifts down from 16 megapixels to 12 megapixels with aperture widening from f/2.0 to f/1.7. The new sensor, paired with dual autofocus pixels, should bring better results.

Not much change has come to the screen at 5.5 inches and full HD resolution. The selfie camera stays at 5 megapixels.

I'm not sure if Motorola's offerings on Verizon are going to be DROID-branded anymore. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 5, 2017

Separately, Blass also claims through his @evleaks Twitter channel that Verizon may possibly not place DROID branding to the Motorola devices it carries. Often times, a DROID device meant one that was exclusive to the carrier. This is not a definite point, though, so we’ll have to capture more information.

We’ve yet to see any intelligence on a Moto Z2, but we do know of a Moto Z2 Force.