The V-series debuted as steel to the G series’ sterling for LG in 2015. Last year, it was the redeemer phone to a springtime disaster. Neither device had the best looks, but they felt right to be used.

We’ve shot review after review on our LG V20. No matter how you listen to music, it does a very good job of bringing it to your ears with great quality. Hardware is, bar none, a terrific asset to this release. The software picture, though… let’s say it could use some new patches and a little tweaking in the interface.

No matter what you might think of LG’s marketing efforts, the V20 massively improved on the sales performance of the V10. There is good reason for that. But after the buzz, Juan Carlos Bagnell finds himself stuck between being so sure about this rugged beast and lacking faith in LG’s TLC.