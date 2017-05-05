If you wanted to be a little more impressed with a Galaxy J device from Samsung… well, let’s be honest, you’ve never wanted to be “more impressed.” It’s been the entry-level series for Samsung since time immemorial (not really). Moreover, it’s been months since we’ve had a good talk about the next iterations.

So let’s just talk about the potential for a new Galaxy J7 in 2017. Apparently, GFXBench has gathered enough intelligence to dish some specs out, but the benchmarking site took down its published diagnostics page for the SM-J730. The specs above were captured in a screenshot by SamMobile, though. Other noted details include a fingerprint sensor, metallic build.

The Galaxy J5 (2017) recently entered the FCC for certification, so we presume that a global release of the new phones are imminent. We presume, though, that US carriers will be watering things down quite a bit.