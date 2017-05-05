Amazon seems to be on a hardware roll. A week after launching the Echo Look smart camera/speaker, images have surfaced of what is supposedly a new Echo device said to feature a touchscreen. AFTVnews first reported the existence of pictures while Evan Blass passed on high resolution photos of the device in black and white finishes.

For scale, the screen spans 7 inches and features a speaker grille more than half the size of the screen below it. A camera looks to top the display. The Alexa voice service should be on this device. The graphical interface has the time, weather, notifications (potentially messages) and the next calendar event on the starting screen.

Rumors claim that the device, codenamed “Knight,” should hit the market this month. Pricing is estimated to range between $200 and $300.