An Echo with a touchscreen could be Amazon’s dark/white “Knight”

Amazon seems to be on a hardware roll. A week after launching the Echo Look smart camera/speaker, images have surfaced of what is supposedly a new Echo device said to feature a touchscreen. AFTVnews first reported the existence of pictures while Evan Blass passed on high resolution photos of the device in black and white finishes.

For scale, the screen spans 7 inches and features a speaker grille more than half the size of the screen below it. A camera looks to top the display. The Alexa voice service should be on this device. The graphical interface has the time, weather, notifications (potentially messages) and the next calendar event on the starting screen.

Rumors claim that the device, codenamed “Knight,” should hit the market this month. Pricing is estimated to range between $200 and $300.

Via
Evan Blass (Twitter)
Source
AFTVnews
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.