Right off the bat, Samsung hasn’t exactly been looking to compete with arch-rival LG on the price of the two companies’ latest flagship Android smartphones. That’s obviously still not the case now that G6 deals are multiplying, diversifying and improving their appeal, although you can also choose between a couple of decently tempting Galaxy S8 bundles.

There’s the customary free Gear VR with Controller, thrown in by T-Mobile as Samsung’s pre-order promotion has obviously concluded, while the OEM may have just upped the ante with a complimentary “Entertainment Kit” available for pretty much all buyers stateside.

If you purchase a Galaxy S8 or S8+ through May 16 on a device installment plan, two-year contract, lease, Samsung Financing Program, or outright at full retail price, you can then claim a trio of gifts basically anyone can enjoy. Not only those into virtual reality technology.

We all occasionally Netflix and chill, so six months of gratis streaming service on the “Two Screens at a Time” plan will be greatly appreciated by both new and existing subscribers. That’s a $60 value, mind you, and you also get an always handy 64GB EVO+ memory card, plus a Clear View standing cover providing the “optimal viewing angle for movies, games, or video chatting.”

The latter two freebies are technically worth $49 and $60 respectively, though they’re currently available at solid discounts on Amazon. Still, you’re definitely looking at combined savings of well over $100 here, and most importantly, free stuff you’ll actually use more than once.