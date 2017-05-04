If you’ve ever needed a great camera on both front and back ends, you might want to consider the OPPO R11. A Chinese TV advertisement has been reposted on Chinese video sharing site Miaopai and transferred to YouTube, courtesy of AndroidPure.

The phone, depicted with a dual-camera setup at the rear, is promoted with 20-megapixel sensors at both front and back ends, though we aren’t clear if every sensor will feature that resolution. Earlier benchmark runs of a device purporting to be the R11 show it having 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and a 5.5-inch full HD screen. It is also said to be one of the first phones to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processing chipset, to be launched on May 9.

Pink and gold colors will be available. Not much else is known about pricing and availability at this point.