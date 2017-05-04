Motorola tablet said to make Android really, really productive

Lenovo subsidiary Motorola is working on an Android tablet with a screen about 9 or 10 inches in diagonal size, a trusted source to Android Police claims.

The leaked screenshot above shows off not the device itself, but a Productivity Mode that will allow users to pin apps to the navigation bar for one-touch multitasking. If users are done with apps, they can press, hold and drag them to the top of the screen — managing editor David Ruddock infers from this that apps in Productivity Mode will be kept in active memory.

When it comes to waste of space, the navigation bar on an Android tablet is it. Those of us mourning what could’ve been with an Android-Chrome OS hybrid and are waiting for their Chromebooks to get the Google Play Store, this mode makes damn good sense.

Hardware specs have not been disclosed, but we’ll be keeping tabs on what may be Motorola’s first tablet play in years.