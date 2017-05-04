Ride-hailing tech company Uber is the subject of a Department of Justice criminal probe over the use of software that prevented officials from tracking its operations, Reuters reports from sources.

Use of the software, “Greyball,” was revealed by The New York Times in jurisdictions where Uber service was banned to avoid law enforcement and government officials. The company admitted to the use. Sources say the probe was just launched. Neither Uber nor the Justice Department are commenting.

CEO Travis Kalanick is facing the brunt of criticism for the company’s poor workforce culture and questionable operating practices.