Imagination Technologies, which supplies its PowerVR GPUs to Apple for its devices, — namely, the iPhone — is looking to sell its embedded processor business and its mobile intellectual property portfolio. The MIPS and Ensigma units, respectively, have a shared focus on IoT and low-power computing.

Apple disclosed to the company last month that it would be developing its own graphics processing solutions and would begin using them sometime within the next two years. Imagination is concerned that its core IP is being used in Infinite Loop’s R&D and is focused on monitoring progress. It is also still interested in achieving an extended licensing agreement beyond 15 months.

“Imagination has been unable to make satisfactory progress with Apple to date regarding alternative commercial arrangements for the current licence and royalty agreement,” the company said in a statement.

The two entities will proceed to a dispute resolution procedure as outlined in their current agreement.