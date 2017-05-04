Deutsche Bank’s global iPhone 7 pricing list is weird

Deutsche Bank has a ranking of iPhone 7 prices across 33 different markets. But the report, “Mapping the World’s Prices 2017,” has a huge freaking asterisk on it.

Why is the 128GB iPhone 7 $815 in the United States and not the billed $749? Well, the bank apparently decided to buy their device in New York City, which has a sales tax rate of 8.875 percent. Head outside of the city and it can be as low as 4 percent. Other states’ rates will vary — New Hampshire doesn’t even have a sales tax.

Point is: take these numbers with a grain of salt.

The pricing is in US Dollars with metrics comparing US pricing (which is the most affordable of the markets) and the price of the iPhone 6s (though we aren’t sure what arithmetic adjustments were applied, if any).

Country Pricing (US$) Relative to US Relative to iPhone 6s Relative to income Turkey 1200 147% 116% Brazil 1115 137% 103% Russia 1086 133% 115% Greece 1028 126% 129% Poland 1005 123% 116% Italy 995 122% 114% Czech Republic 994 122% 115% Norway 993 122% 115% Denmark 986 121% 116% Sweden 982 120% 115% Portugal 973 119% 114% Finland 973 119% 114% Ireland 973 119% 114% New Zealand 972 119% 117% France 962 118% 114% Spain 962 118% 114% Netherlands 962 118% 114% Belgium 962 118% 114% Austria 951 117% 114% Germany 951 117% 114% Mexico 941 115% 120% Australia 926 114% 114% India 902 111% 97% China 899 110% 115% United Kingdom 898 110% 115% Switzerland 886 109% 116% Philippines 885 109% 116% Singapore 874 107% 116% Canada 855 105% 114% Malaysia 846 104% 116% Hong Kong 821 101% 114% Japan 815 100% 115% United States 815 100% 115%

There’s no terribly clear theme we can pull in grouping developing markets together or looking at comparison trends. Economies on the fringe of being “developed” have seen intense price hikes and more expensive compares to the US pricing with Turkey being the flying outlier. India’s price drop is a little surprising, but Apple is strengthening its business position in the relatively low-income country.

Plenty of give and take to come with the iPhone 8… whenever it gets here.