Deutsche Bank’s global iPhone 7 pricing list is weird
Deutsche Bank has a ranking of iPhone 7 prices across 33 different markets. But the report, “Mapping the World’s Prices 2017,” has a huge freaking asterisk on it.
Why is the 128GB iPhone 7 $815 in the United States and not the billed $749? Well, the bank apparently decided to buy their device in New York City, which has a sales tax rate of 8.875 percent. Head outside of the city and it can be as low as 4 percent. Other states’ rates will vary — New Hampshire doesn’t even have a sales tax.
Point is: take these numbers with a grain of salt.
The pricing is in US Dollars with metrics comparing US pricing (which is the most affordable of the markets) and the price of the iPhone 6s (though we aren’t sure what arithmetic adjustments were applied, if any).
|Country
|Pricing (US$)
|Relative to US
|Relative to iPhone 6s
|Relative to income
|Turkey
|1200
|147%
|116%
|Brazil
|1115
|137%
|103%
|Russia
|1086
|133%
|115%
|Greece
|1028
|126%
|129%
|Poland
|1005
|123%
|116%
|Italy
|995
|122%
|114%
|Czech Republic
|994
|122%
|115%
|Norway
|993
|122%
|115%
|Denmark
|986
|121%
|116%
|Sweden
|982
|120%
|115%
|Portugal
|973
|119%
|114%
|Finland
|973
|119%
|114%
|Ireland
|973
|119%
|114%
|New Zealand
|972
|119%
|117%
|France
|962
|118%
|114%
|Spain
|962
|118%
|114%
|Netherlands
|962
|118%
|114%
|Belgium
|962
|118%
|114%
|Austria
|951
|117%
|114%
|Germany
|951
|117%
|114%
|Mexico
|941
|115%
|120%
|Australia
|926
|114%
|114%
|India
|902
|111%
|97%
|China
|899
|110%
|115%
|United Kingdom
|898
|110%
|115%
|Switzerland
|886
|109%
|116%
|Philippines
|885
|109%
|116%
|Singapore
|874
|107%
|116%
|Canada
|855
|105%
|114%
|Malaysia
|846
|104%
|116%
|Hong Kong
|821
|101%
|114%
|Japan
|815
|100%
|115%
|United States
|815
|100%
|115%
There’s no terribly clear theme we can pull in grouping developing markets together or looking at comparison trends. Economies on the fringe of being “developed” have seen intense price hikes and more expensive compares to the US pricing with Turkey being the flying outlier. India’s price drop is a little surprising, but Apple is strengthening its business position in the relatively low-income country.
Plenty of give and take to come with the iPhone 8… whenever it gets here.