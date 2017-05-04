AT&T sends Android 7.0 Nougat updates to Galaxy S6, S6 Edge and Active all at once
It’s been a long and bumpy ride (as always), but Samsung is finally inching closer to having all its relatively recent flagship phones on all major US carriers run the latest important Android version.
Not a moment too soon, as Google I/O draws near, and while OS build O is unlikely to make its wide public debut before August, we should find out what it’s all about in a couple of weeks, no doubt overshadowing Nougat already.
Then again, 7.0 is almost definitely the last big update rolling out to the spring 2015-released Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, and the time has come for AT&T customers to enjoy its revised UI, improved multitasking, energy efficiency, security and overall performance.
Following Sprint and Verizon’s suit, but stealing T-Mobile’s thunder, the nation’s second largest wireless service provider has some goodies in store for its exclusive Galaxy S6 Active as well. The three system upgrade files will range in size anywhere from 1.2 to 1.4GB, including April security patches, Samsung Cloud and Pass features, while retiring AT&T Address Book and MobiTV bloat.
You should be able to download the Android 7.0 Nougat promotions OTA with minimal effort already, but don’t despair if it takes a few days to spread nationwide, or if it requires a number of manual checks. Keep your eyes on the prize is what we’re saying.