Apple disclosed in its second quarter earnings call that it has over $256 billion at its disposal with a staggering 93 percent of it outside of the United States. Well, 7 percent of $256 billion is only about $18 billion. So, in addition to all the debt it’s picking up to forward bigger dividends and commit to $50 billion in stock buybacks just this quarter, it has decided to show a token effort in helping President Donald Trump fulfill a key economic agenda.

Tim Cook announced on CNBC’s “Mad Money” program that the company would set up a fund to gin up advanced manufacturing jobs in the country. The CEO said that Infinite Loop has chipped $1 billion into the fund and has one company it will begin investing in.

When host Jim Cramer asked if Apple can expect monetary repatriation tax relief from the Trump administration as a favor for a move that fits within the president’s political agenda to get Cupertino to “build their damn computers” domestically, Cook denied it in favor of corporate tax reform.

“We are in a good position, but in an unusual one,” Cook said. “Our good position is: we can borrow. And so, to invest in the United States, we have to borrow. This doesn’t make sense on a broad basis and so, I think that the administration [wants] to bring this back and I hope that comes to pass.”

After all, Apple claims to have spent $50 billion to sustain 2 million jobs (at least 13,000 jobs are properly Apple’s) across all 50 states in the union last year. What’s another billion to the company?

Details on where this current lot of money is going will come in the summer.