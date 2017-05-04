Amazon still manufactures and sells probably the best children-focused tablet in the world at the low price of $100, rugged case and 2-year worry-free guarantee included, but keeping the equally helpful FreeTime service exclusive to the company’s Fire slate family, Fire TV devices and Kindle e-readers was totally uncool.

Well, it’s finally time for overwhelmed parents with other Android gadgets in their possession to rejoice and relax, as the Amazon FreeTime app is now widely available on Google’s Play Store. All you need is a phone or tablet running at least OS version 5.0, regardless of its make and model, plus $2.99 and up a month for Unlimited access.

That’s 3 bucks if you’re an Amazon Prime member, or $4.99 otherwise, to enjoy a massive library of kid-friendly (and kid-safe) books, movies and TV shows. There are over 10,000 titles to choose from, including popular Disney, PBS, Nickelodeon and Amazon Originals content, with “world class” parental controls guaranteeing your little one won’t be exposed to online dangers or sensitive media of any sort.

Amazon FreeTime lets children surf the web on a special browser to only see carefully curated sites and videos, while custom profiles ensure each individual user will be suitably entertained and educated but not bored with overly infantile content. It’s really hard to understand why Androids didn’t get this thing sooner.