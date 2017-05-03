WhatsApp down for many, outage getting fixed

Facebook-owned encrypted messenger WhatsApp is “experiencing a problem” right now. Service is out for users in various regions worldwide across iOS, Android and Windows mobile platforms.

First reports of problems came into DownDetector.com around 4pm Eastern with over 23,000 reports logged around 5:30pm. A WhatsApp spokesperson told Reuters around that time that the company was “working to fix” the issue. Reports dropped off by around 6pm. Based on our monitoring and as of this post, it seems that service is being restored.

Neither WhatsApp nor Facebook has directly communicated to users about the outage. The service has over a billion users worldwide.

Let us know how the past few hours have been if you rely on WhatsApp for communications.