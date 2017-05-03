It’s genuinely raining LG G6 deals now stateside, despite the super-attractive Android phone with ultra-slim bezels having seen daylight “globally” just last month, while its wide-scale European rollout actually began a couple of weeks ago.

If a 50 percent discount on AT&T’s Next installment plans or special $650 pre-order price for the unlocked handheld bundled with a Watch Style weren’t compelling enough to make you pull the trigger, perhaps T-Mobile can entice you into purchasing probably the best Galaxy S8 alternative around.

Magenta has the LG G6 up for grabs at $500 instead of its $650 MSRP, and you can choose to cough up the whole sum at once, or pay a measly $20 upfront, then $20 a month for two years. Either way, you’re eligible for a pair of sweet extra gifts, namely a Google Home smart speaker from LG and G Pad X 8.0 tablet from T-Mo.

You don’t have a lot of time to take advantage of the promotion with both freebies thrown in, and the 8-inch slate of course requires a separate Equipment Installment Plan. But if you hurry, you can even pick up your favorite LG G6 flavor (coated in black or ice platinum), 78.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, 5.7-inch Quad HD+ panel, dual 13MP rear cameras, Android 7.0 Nougat, 3300mAh battery and all.