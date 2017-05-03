At least one British retailer can ‘confirm’ Sony Xperia XZ Premium shipping for around May 22
For a second there, we genuinely believed Sony’s surprising new Xperia XZ Premium would be the world’s first “commercial” Snapdragon 835 smartphone. But as skeptics suspected right off the bat, it turned out to be merely the first such powerhouse formally announced, beaten to the punch by Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+, and even the Xiaomi Mi 6 in domestic “flash” sales.
It’s still probably not too late for the spectacular 4K-capable 5.5-incher to at least surpass its predecessors’ shipment numbers, but Sony needs to launch the thing wide-scale early next month. Or maybe sooner, as suggested by a certain British e-tailer.
According to Unlocked-Mobiles.com, the Japanese OEM has “confirmed” the XZ Premium’s rollout “for week commencing Monday 22nd May”, and “all pre orders will ship as soon as stock arrives.” That’s in contrast with Clove’s availability information, as the phone is expected there “1st week of June”, but if it comes straight from Sony, the May 22 ETA should be legit.
We want to believe, of course, in both a European and US release around the corner, though an extravagant retail price remains the biggest hurdle in picking up this somewhat thick-bezeled beast. Unlocked-Mobiles is currently charging £645 ($830), including VAT, for “Deepsea Black” and “Luminous Chrome” flavors, with only the former up for pre-order on Clove at £649 ($837) SIM-free.