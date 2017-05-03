Phones

Qualcmm to hold Snapdragon 660 launch event in Beijing May 9

Chinese media outlets have received invitations for a Qualcomm product launch event in Beijing on May 9. It’s believed that the company will officially debut a new mid-range SoC, the Snapdragon 660.

The octa-core chipset is said to use to either use the original Qualcomm Kyro architecture that debuted on the Snapdragon 820 or ARM-designed Cortex-A73 and Cortex-A53 cores. Either way, one quad-cluster should top out at 2.2GHz while the other maxes at 1.9GHz. The Snapdragon 660 won’t use Samsung’s 10nm fabrication, but its older 14nm fab.

OPPO R11 and vivo X9s Plus are expected to be the first smartphones to launch with this chipset. Upcoming phones from Sony, Xiaomi and Nokia will also purportedly feature it.

