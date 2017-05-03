Excited about the school-first Windows 10 S platform and almost surprisingly high-end Surface Laptop Microsoft just took the wraps off in an attempt to better contend with Google and Apple’s PCs and operating systems?

Was that a collective groan we heard from the mobile-focused masses? Well, to be fair, you had no reason to expect any sort of related announcement yesterday. But that doesn’t necessarily mean Windows 10 Mobile is dead, and it absolutely does not mean the mythical Surface Phone isn’t still in the pipeline.

The Redmond-based tech giant’s CEO would never mention the handheld by name unless it were extremely close to fruition, but some of Satya Nadella’s recent official statements sure seem to suggest the productivity champion of our dreams is coming… sooner or later.

“I’m sure we’ll make more phones” Nadella explicitly told Marketplace, stressing however that “they will not look like phones that are there today.” Similar to the way Microsoft revolutionized the tablet market by “thinking of 2-in-1” designs “before” everyone else, the company is exploring how to make another “successful category” by remodeling traditional smartphones.

Unfortunately, something so big and groundbreaking takes time, and it’s unclear if Redmond has a specific plan for the “next change in form and function.” A Surface Phone capable of seamlessly turning into a full-fledged computer could be a great idea, but the Continuum feature probably needs further refinement and a convenience upgrade.

Bottom line, Microsoft still wants to play a central role in the next mobile revolution, but we wouldn’t hold our breath for a relevant product launch happening anytime soon.