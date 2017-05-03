If you have the time today to wait around and listen to some marketing, you could have a chance to win one of three LG G6 phones direct from the company.

The LG USA Mobile page is doing a comparison of “three flagship smartphones” through Facebook Live today at 4:30pm Eastern (1:30pm Pacific / 10:30am Hawaii). While the spiel might have you going a little stir crazy, you do have three chances to win one of the big Android flagships of the year and enjoy LG’s best mobile effort it has ever put up.

The Facebook Live post is embedded below. All you have to do is be over 18, live in the US and show up to pay attention. Good luck.