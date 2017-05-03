There are plenty of decent new Android phones available for around $200, even less, stateside right now, but how many can you think of that feature optical zoom and 4GB RAM? And what if we were to tell you one such device also comes bundled with a nice little GPS running watch at that super-low price point?

Don’t waste one more second wondering what the catch might be, and head over to B&H Photo Video, where you’re charged just $199.99 for both the Asus ZenFone Zoom and Garmin Forerunner 25.

Granted, the two gadgets are equally long in the tooth, having seen daylight way back in 2015. And they weren’t exactly flagships then either. Oh, and the odds are slim of Android 7.0 Nougat ever rolling out to the currently Marshmallow-powered ZenFone Zoom ZX551ML.

On the bright side, the 5.5-incher does include a 3x optical zoom rear camera, which is nothing to sneeze at, as well as the aforementioned heavy multitasking-friendly RAM count, Full HD screen resolution and LTE support for North American GSM carriers.

Meanwhile, the Forerunner 25 has built-in GPS, a small but handy display, 5 ATM water resistance, up to 10 hours of battery life in “training mode”, and the ability to track everything from distance to pace and calories.

By itself, the large black/blue wearable typically sets you back $140, whereas an Asus Zenfone Zoom used to cost as much as $350. Bottom line, being able to pay a combined $200 is a great privilege and absolute steal.