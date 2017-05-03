Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about how important apps like Google Maps are leaving the Apple Watch silently. Then we talk about ZTE as we hear the Axon 8 might not be the flagship we expected. The HTC U 11 is next as we get yet another teaser of what to expect. The iPhone 8 follows as it seems we might not get to see it this year. We end today’s show discussing the Microsoft Surface Laptop, and our impression son Windows 10 S.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Google Maps, Amazon, eBay and more pull the plug on Apple Watch support without notice

– ZTE Axon 8 would not be something between an Axon 7s and Axon 7, right?

– HTC U 11 teaser tweet props liquid surface, “designed to be quiet no more”

– No iPhone 8 until next year?

– Microsoft Surface Laptop ditches convertible mode, touts better performance and battery life than MacBooks

T-shirts provided by RIPT. Get your own here, and get 10% off using coupon code: POCKETNOWDAILY