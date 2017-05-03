Huawei shipments for Q1 grew 22 percent from last year
Huawei shipped 34.55 million smartphones this winter, the volume keeping it at the top three sector manufacturers in the world, GizChina reports.
The figure marks a 21.6 percent growth from last year and is good enough for 9.8 global market share.
Along with various mid-range and budget models, Huawei was able to sell its Mate 9 and Honor 6X through this period — sales of the P10 began in earnest in mid-March, toward the end of the reporting period.
The company was able to sell 140 million units in 2016 and is on pace to match that record total this year.
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%