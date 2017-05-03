HTC fan developer and leaker @LlabTooFeR has disclosed that the company will continue some practices it has picked up with some of its recent releases with an upcoming one.

#HTCU11 will have USB-C -> 3.5mm adaptor inside the box… — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) May 3, 2017

The claimant says that a headphone jack will not appear on the upcoming HTC U 11 that will likely debut May 16. A USB-C adapter for 3.5mm analog cans and a pair of USB-C earphones will be included in the box instead. That policy follows precedent from the HTC 10 evo/Bolt, the U Play and the U Ultra.

@LlabTooFeR also stated that HTC will retain Super LCD5 technology for its display, used since the HTC 10. They may also soon expose a set of 19 wallpapers that will be pre-loaded into the device soon enough, so we’ll keep an eye out for that.