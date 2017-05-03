Wearables

Galaxy S8 returns don’t have to include the Gear VR (what?)

In a show of goodwill, Samsung is letting Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pre-order customers keep their complimentary Gear VR with Controller bundles if they decide to return their phone for a refund, a PhoneArena reader reports.

The user, named “magic,” was experiencing the widely-reported red tint issue on his Infinity Display. The software update that was supposed to fix the problem didn’t actually do so, so he phoned direct to the manufacturer for a refund.

The representative told magic that he could keep the Gear VR with Controller he got for free and that it would not affect the refund amount. It’s typically the case across many industries that when companies in the US offer a free product in addition to one being marketed that if and when a return is requested, they will not require the complimentary product to be returned as well.

Of course, the funny bit is that if you just have a Gear VR with Controller with no intent on using another supported phone — basically, all major Samsung flagships since the Galaxy S6 — with it, what’s even the point of keeping it around?

