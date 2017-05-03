Wearables

Free Gear VR with Controller offer for Galaxy S8 buys at T-Mobile extended through May 14

Customers who pre-ordered the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ had the option to pick up a Gear VR with Controller for free. The pre-order period went all the way up through April 17 before deliveries started the next day — well, at least from T-Mobile.

Surprise, surprise: the $130 value is still being offered for free, but only to customers of said T-Mobile. Buy a Galaxy S8 or S8+ through May 14 and you can claim your free headset from Samsung. The offer began on April 28, but retroactively applies to purchases made with T-Mobile channels and authorized retailers made from April 21 onwards.

You simply have to provide information and proof of purchase at this link by May 28 and wait 6 to 8 weeks to receive it.

And hey, if you decide that if you just aren’t impressed with the color of your device’s screen, you can return it and still keep the Gear VR with Controller! You just have to buy a Galaxy S6 device or newer to actually be able to use it.

