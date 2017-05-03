Phones

Another Android distribution chart, another marginal Nougat share increase

From 1.2 to 2.8 to 4.9 to 7.1 percent, Nougat has reported a relatively healthy surge in Android usage over the past few months. But to be honest, we’d have expected the recent LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 global launches to make more of an impact on Google’s platform distribution numbers.

Not yet, apparently, which only goes to show how immensely popular this mobile operating system is. For better or worse, Android continues to easily dominate the world of smartphones, with Lollipop still flavor of the month.

The combined market share of versions 5.0 and 5.1 is as steady as a rock, at 32 percent, as the former dropped 0.3 percent from the beginning of April, while the latter actually ticked up from 23 to 23.3 percentage points.

Of course, the single most popular Android iteration is 6.0 Marshmallow, which likewise stood perfectly still this past month, at 31.2 percent share. Both the age-old Jelly Bean and KitKat flavors are (very slowly) fading, with scores of 9.1 and 18.8 percent respectively in the 7-day period ending on May 2, compared to 10.1 and 20 back in early April.

Meanwhile, Ice Cream Sandwich has moved another small step closer to oblivion, at 0.8 percent, but believe it or not, Gingerbread is back up to a full percentage point after dropping to 0.9 last month. Finally, Nougat can probably hope to break the double-digit barrier in June, though it’s still disappointing to see 7.1 under the one-percent mark.

The question is will build N at least surpass KitKat by the time O officially enters the picture?

Source
Android Developers
Posted In
Android, Phones
