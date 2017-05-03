Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5.0 widely and officially roll out to Honor 6X
It may not be the most robust smartphone in the world, but the Honor 6X offered plenty of bang for your Yuan, Euro and buck right off the bat. And now, it’s an even more enticing $250 proposition, thanks to a long overdue Android 7.0 Nougat update.
The super-major software makeover is officially rolling out OTA now after what we presume have been successful beta tests, and obviously, the goodie pack includes a promotion to version 5.0 of Huawei’s proprietary Emotion UI.
Fret not, stock Android lovers, as EMUI 5.0 looks cleaner and runs smoother than its predecessors, ditching a lot of bloat, bringing a traditional app drawer to the table, and generally trying hard to feel as “vanilla” as possible without giving up on its own special personality.
The Honor 6X is of course due to receive the usual Nougaty stuff as well, from key multitasking enhancements to fresh security improvements to overall performance upgrades, a bunch of new emoji and a “smarter” battery.
Remember, we’re talking a spectacular budget-friendly mid-ranger here, with a 5.5-inch 1080p screen in tow, zippy octa-core Kirin 655 processor, 3GB RAM, dual 12 + 2MP rear cameras, 8MP selfie shooter, fingerprint scanner, and 3340mAh battery. Now, it may still take a little while for Android 7.0 to spread to all Honor 6X users, but no longer than a few weeks, Huawei offshoot Honor assures.