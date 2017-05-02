Chinese regulatory agency TENAA has passed inspection of what’s being called the ZTE-A2018. Given Chinese manufacturer ZTE’s codenaming tendencies, we believe this device to be what may be called the Axon 8. But the evidence laid out in disclosed specifications doesn’t seem to be leading in that direction.

The device features a quad-core CPU that can clock up to 2.15GHz. Based on those numbers, we’re talking about a Snapdragon 820 (not even an 821 as with the very reclusive Axon 7s, let alone an 835). There’s Android 6.0.1 on-board, something we expect to be quickly updated before launch, but all those things were what we saw launch with the Axon 7. In fact, the design of the phone is pretty much there.

The odd bit is the dual-camera module at back — something that the Axon 7 didn’t have, but the original Axon Pro and Axon 7s did. A 20-megapixel sensor is mated to a 12-megapixel one while an 8-megapixel camera is on for selfies. Other line items include 4GB of RAM and storage options of 64GB, 128GB, 256GB. The 5.5-inch OLED display is quad HD resolution. There’s also a 3,320mAh battery.

So, have we hit purgatory between 7 and 7s? Like some 7h of sorts? We’ll have to check back in and see where this phone goes (maybe not China) and where the Axon 8 might be.