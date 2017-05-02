T-Mobile is ramming up against AT&T for its attempt to command some 5G branding credit well before actual 5G can even be formalized and Verizon for getting into fixed service for home broadband, not mobile broadband. It’s also announcing that it will deploy its own 5G service starting in 2019 with emphasis on the 600MHz spectrum it acquired at the recent FCC auction.

“Part of new 600MHz spectrum is going to LTE, then part will be dedicated to a fantastic nationwide 5G network,” T-Mobile CEO John Legere said in a video blog.

In addition to its nationwide low-band haul which will cover plenty of ground, it also owns 200MHz in the 28GHz and 39GHz millimeter-wave bands as well as the option to use unlicensed space in those regions to deploy 5G. At least 100 million people can be served if high-band towers get activated. T-Mobile will then also deploy 5G on all of its spectrum it currently owns and uses right now.

The Un-carrier plans on getting things rolling in 2019 with the bulk of the load lighting up in 2020. It has partners in telecom giants Ericsson and Nokia to be able to provide bandwidth and throughput for personal and commercial uses for real-time VR, translation, heads-up displays and more.

Legere downplayed the competition’s ownership of high-band spectrum as a limited solution for densely urbanized cores. AT&T is trialing 5G distribution on top of the national power grid through a low-cost antenna network.