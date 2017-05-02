Spotify on Windows Store coming soon for PC

Music streaming service Spotify officially stated that it would not be doing work on a Universal Windows Platform app last March. More recently, it decided to kill version update support for its Windows Phone app. It feels like some people in Sweden just can’t work with some people in Redmond, right?

Well, the good news announced at the Microsoft education event today is that Spotify will finally make it onto the Windows Store. The bad news? It’ll be for PC users only, since the executable app will just be ported through the Centennial bridging platform. Good for Windows 10 S users, but unimpressive to those on Windows 10 Mobile and Xbox.

The complaints continue on over on the Spotify community forums.