Tablets

Spotify on Windows Store coming soon for PC

Contents
Advertisement

Music streaming service Spotify officially stated that it would not be doing work on a Universal Windows Platform app last March. More recently, it decided to kill version update support for its Windows Phone app. It feels like some people in Sweden just can’t work with some people in Redmond, right?

Well, the good news announced at the Microsoft education event today is that Spotify will finally make it onto the Windows Store. The bad news? It’ll be for PC users only, since the executable app will just be ported through the Centennial bridging platform. Good for Windows 10 S users, but unimpressive to those on Windows 10 Mobile and Xbox.

The complaints continue on over on the Spotify community forums.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
MSPoweruser
Posted In
Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
announcement, app, Microsoft, Music Streaming, News, pc, Spotify, Windows 10, Windows 10 S, x86
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.