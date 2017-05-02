You might be seeing this little number circulating around, so we wanted to make sure we get this so-called “leak” checked out.

MobileXpose recently passed along what were deemed “official renders” of a so-called Sony Xperia X Ultra that “surfaced recently.” The 6.45-inch screen has an aspect ratio of 21:9 (7:3), near the typical cinematic aspect ratio of 2.39:1. This compares with the screens of the LG G6 and the Samsung Galaxy S8, generally around the 2:1 mark.

Other specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 19-megapixel camera at back with a 13-megapixel one on the other side, a 3,050mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Android 7.0 Nougat and IP68 ingress resistance. It will launch in red and grey variants.

The article does not source any external outlets for the story, but a reverse image search leads us back to a March 30 post from the Concept Phones blog, with credit to artist Victor Cao for the renders. All the details listed on MobileXpose also refer to text from the source publication.

We currently know of no intel on if an Xperia X Ultra even exists beyond the imagination of Victor Cao.