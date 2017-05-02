Phones

Fact check: circulating Sony Xperia X Ultra renders come from concept artist

Contents
Advertisement

You might be seeing this little number circulating around, so we wanted to make sure we get this so-called “leak” checked out.

MobileXpose recently passed along what were deemed “official renders” of a so-called Sony Xperia X Ultra that “surfaced recently.” The 6.45-inch screen has an aspect ratio of 21:9 (7:3), near the typical cinematic aspect ratio of 2.39:1. This compares with the screens of the LG G6 and the Samsung Galaxy S8, generally around the 2:1 mark.

Other specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 19-megapixel camera at back with a 13-megapixel one on the other side, a 3,050mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Android 7.0 Nougat and IP68 ingress resistance. It will launch in red and grey variants.

The article does not source any external outlets for the story, but a reverse image search leads us back to a March 30 post from the Concept Phones blog, with credit to artist Victor Cao for the renders. All the details listed on MobileXpose also refer to text from the source publication.

We currently know of no intel on if an Xperia X Ultra even exists beyond the imagination of Victor Cao.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
57%
Like It
29%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
14%
Via
MobileXpose
Source
Concept Phones
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Concept, fact check, News, Renders, Rumors, Sony, Xperia X Ultra
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.