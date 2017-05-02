Apple may not have the resources to pull off the iPhone 8 the way it wants to in time for its regular September showcase. Now, there’s growing concern that the alternatively-named “iPhone X” or “iPhone Edition” might not happen this year.

Since we’ve first gathered projections of Apple’s iPhone mix, observers have been under the assumption that the company would introduce an iPhone 7s, an iPhone 7s Plus and a more shiny and expensive iPhone 8 model.

We’ve been tabbing a recent claim from the relatively unknown M.I.C. Blog that claims that Apple would commission only two iPhone models for manufacture this year and that those models would both feature advanced technology that the iPhone 8 has long been rumored to introduce like an OLED screen, a Touch ID sensor embedded into the display and a 3D facial scanner.

A week-old report from the relatively unknown ValueWalk has inverted that claim. A Foxconn source has told that outlet that the company has received indications that Apple will place manufacturing orders for the iterative iPhone 7s models. It’s a simple inversion that would put gravity on investor sentiment with Apple — bankers are predicting that a flashier release would be able to tap customers who are retaining older iPhones into buying an iPhone 8.

Deutsche Bank picked up the report and had the following analysis in an investment note, obtained by Business Insider:

Report suggests no new iPhone 8 this calendar year. As we have written in previous [research notes], several supply chain reports have suggested that key component shortages and technical challenges could delay the release of a high-end iPhone 8 device this fall. We believe this report further underscores the uncertainty around the timing of Apple’s next- generation iPhone model.

Deutsche expects the iPhone 8 to appear in 2018.

Industry chatter has been going on about major development and production issues with the standout components of the iPhone 8. KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo already stated that he was estimating a fair delay of launch.

This rumor, while not mainline right now, could verify or fizzle out come late June, when product packaging arrives at Foxconn facilities. We’ll have to see if a stealthy employee snaps a picture and sends it along to the media.