In its quest of “empowering the students of today to create the world of tomorrow”, Microsoft wants to stop the surprising recent rise of Google’s Chrome OS and Chromebooks from various hardware manufacturers in the classroom.

The first thing the Redmond-based tech giant will do to achieve its education market-dominating goal is to streamline Windows 10, taking the wraps off a new operating system formerly known by its confusing Windows 10 Cloud codename.

Called Windows 10 S after all, this is described as the “soul of today’s Windows experience”, though the S also stands for simplicity, security and, well, school. Fully capable of running even on super-high-end gear like the Surface Book, the uncluttered platform primarily targets entry-level computers like the ones you’d normally find in the classroom.

The main difference between standard Windows 10 and this S version is the new OS relies entirely on apps available in the Windows Store, which Terry Myerson says is not a bad thing, allowing Microsoft to verify the user experience for optimal security and performance. By the way, the full Office suite is finally coming “soon” to Windows Store.

Fret not, teachers in need of extra productivity, as you’ll be able to easily unlock Windows 10 Pro to expand on S support. But keep in mind the streamlined platform touts ultra-fast boot and app loading, plus special tools for easy school configuration and enhanced security.

Of course, Microsoft will join hands with essentially the same companies making Chromebooks, including Samsung, HP, Acer, Dell and Asus, promising laptops and convertibles pre-installed with Windows 10 S starting at $189… someday.