We don’t usually pay much attention to third-party iPad accessories, especially with conventional tablets overshadowed by 2-in-1 models lately, but Logitech has a knack for making the ordinary extraordinary.

It certainly helps that Apple recently launched a new non-Pro 9.7-incher lacking Smart Keyboard compatibility, and the only official protective cover sold on the company’s website is just that, a magnetically connected case with a “thin, minimal design.”

Meanwhile, Logitech’s Slim Folio case with integrated Bluetooth keyboard for iPad (5th generation, 2017 release) obviously provides resistance to scratches, bumps and spills, as well as substantially enhanced productivity.

The keyboard part touts “optimal” 1.5 mm travel for “comfortable and responsive typing”, large “well-spaced keys stretched edge-to-edge so your hands won’t feel crowded”, and a full row of iOS shortcuts at your disposal.

It’s not backlit, though, and due to the relatively small screen of the $329 and up new iPad, it can’t hope to replace a proper laptop keyboard. On the decidedly bright side of things, the $99.99 Logitech Slim Folio promises to last four years, yes, years before you need to oust its two included coin cell batteries.

That’s based on just 2 hours of daily use, but even if you keep the thing permanently on, chances are you’ll never have to worry about running out of juice. Made of “soft to touch” fabric, the versatile cover can be adjusted to two different angles for typing and viewing modes. Online pre-orders are already underway, with shipping to begin later this month.