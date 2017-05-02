Phones

HTC U 11 teaser tweet props liquid surface, “designed to be quiet no more”

Contents
Advertisement

If there’s any company that has to be self-aware of its dithering position in the smartphone field, it’s gotta be HTC. You might be able to characterize its presence as a “quiet” one since, say, the One M8. Year after year, we’ve been down a predictably metallic path with the manufacturer’s flagships. And even though we’ve admired the handiwork that went into each of them, boy, did it need a change.

The more recent U Ultra and U Play, though, have taken a… shall we say, a “louder” approach with a highly reflective “liquid surface” material drowning the whole of the bodies. And it looks like we’re bound to see more of it with the upcoming U 11, to launch May 16.

While HTC Canada has revved up its Twitter game for “the Brilliant U,” calling it “fluid and reflective,” we also learn that the device is “designed to be quiet no more.”

How will the the one-time glory of Taiwan shout? Well, beyond a phone that has a squeeze-based UI and top-end specifications, we don’t know. Marketing? Carrier deals? Perks? We must find out.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
67%
Like It
33%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
MobileSyrup
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Canada, HTC, marketing, News, Ocean, teaser, U 11
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.