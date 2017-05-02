If there’s any company that has to be self-aware of its dithering position in the smartphone field, it’s gotta be HTC. You might be able to characterize its presence as a “quiet” one since, say, the One M8. Year after year, we’ve been down a predictably metallic path with the manufacturer’s flagships. And even though we’ve admired the handiwork that went into each of them, boy, did it need a change.

The more recent U Ultra and U Play, though, have taken a… shall we say, a “louder” approach with a highly reflective “liquid surface” material drowning the whole of the bodies. And it looks like we’re bound to see more of it with the upcoming U 11, to launch May 16.

Fluid and reflective; designed to be quiet no more. 05.16.17 #BrilliantU pic.twitter.com/xqcsVu4Izv — HTC Canada (@HTCCanada) May 2, 2017

While HTC Canada has revved up its Twitter game for “the Brilliant U,” calling it “fluid and reflective,” we also learn that the device is “designed to be quiet no more.”

How will the the one-time glory of Taiwan shout? Well, beyond a phone that has a squeeze-based UI and top-end specifications, we don’t know. Marketing? Carrier deals? Perks? We must find out.