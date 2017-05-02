Tablets

HP and Acer commit laptops to Windows 10 S

With the classroom-oriented Windows 10 S platform getting superstar treatment with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop, $999 can also come off as pretty steep, especially if the company even wants to take a little bit of the K-12 school share away from the Chromebook.

Fortunately, OEM answers are now coming from HP and Acer, taking earlier education-oriented Windows 10 releases and simply replacing the software with Windows 10 S.

The HP ProBook x360 Education Edition usually comes with Windows 10 Pro at $329, but is currently on sale at $299.99. The tough-duty laptop comes with an Intel Celeron CPU and 4GB of RAM to power an 11.6-inch display at 768p. There’s only 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, Acer is converting its TravelMate Spin B1 Convertible for Windows 10 S as well. It, too, has just as much memory, just as Intel a processor and just as big of a screen, though it’s now in full HD and has touch capacity. That one currently sells for $399.99.

We don’t have details on specific changes just yet, including pricing. We’re also wondering about the price to upgrade to regular Windows 10 — that is, if the Windows 10 S laptop with the upgrade license will cost more than what the regular version of the device would cost.

