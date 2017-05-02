Galaxy S8+ vs iPhone 7 Plus: Phablet fight! (Video)

It’s the quintessential pair, together again. We only barely had a chance to use the Galaxy Note 7 and the iPhone 7 together before fate took its course and we were left with an Apple device, but no head-on Samsung rival. Well, it’s been several months and we now have a handle on another Galaxy phone. Better late than never to do some “compare and contrast” work.

The iPhone 7 Plus and Galaxy S8+ act as the big phones to the small, main phones of their generations. Like their main partners, the two trade on strengths and vulnerabilities. iOS has the smoothest experience and the iPhone 7 Plus carries the software without a hitch. That said, the Galaxy S8 and TouchWiz have made bounds from days of old, stiff usage experience, though with a ton of features remaining.

So, where do we go with the Galaxy S8+ and iPhone 7 Plus? Juan Carlos Bagnell takes a look in our comparison video.