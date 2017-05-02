One of the awesome things about today’s smartphone market saturation and increasingly heated high-end competition is how easily and quickly you can get a hot new flagship model at a deeply discounted price or with a bunch of attractive freebies thrown in.

Case in point, the LG G6, which went on pre-order stateside at a relatively low price back in mid-March, including expensive gifts ranging from Google Home smart speakers to smartwatches, tablets and even Smart TVs.

But if you didn’t want any of that free stuff, Sprint actually kicked it up a notch by slashing 50 percent off the phone alone when the slim-bezeled thing started shipping early last month. And now AT&T basically follows suit, charging a measly $360 overall instead of $720 through May 31.

The catch? You’ll obviously need to commit to either the carrier’s Next installment plan or Next Every Year, receiving each month a 50 percent reimbursement of the previous month’s payment. All in all, that means you’ll be spending $12 every 30 days for 30 months, or $15 for two years.

You probably don’t have to worry about the LG G6 getting long in the tooth anytime soon, what with its breathtaking 78.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, Quad HD resolution, 4GB RAM, expandable storage, dual 13MP rear-facing cameras, and respectable 3300mAh battery.

Unfortunately, AT&T’s deal doesn’t seem to be valid online, at least not yet, with the fine print mentioning “select locations” under availability. Maybe try a nearby retail store?