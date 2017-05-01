What a mess: Verizon delays LTE-enabled Samsung Gear S3 again, this time to late June
Verizon was already unfashionably late to the Samsung Gear S3 US launch party when it discreetly unveiled the smartwatch would arrive alongside the Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones on April 21 on the nation’s largest wireless network, but that date has also come and gone.
Big Red’s customers interested in a 4G LTE-capable wearable device are still not very close to getting their hands S3 frontier or classic on their wrists, as both standalone call-supporting gadgets will apparently become available around the end of June.
VZW’s own website confirms the most recent delay of the two Tizen-powered products, which could now see daylight on America’s number one carrier just a few months before the presumed international announcement of the Gear S4 next to the Galaxy Note 8 phablet.
But that’s probably not the worst part for Verizon. What’s worse is AT&T and T-Mobile picked up the cellular-enabled Samsung Gear S3 frontier way back in November 2016, and T-Mo even followed it up with swift LTE S3 classic sales.
Sounds like hefty discounts should be in store, although that’s generally not how Big Red does business. T-Mo currently charges a grand total of $400 for either smartwatch style, while AT&T can do $350 or even $250 with a two-year contract.