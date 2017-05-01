Phones

UK getting Samsung Pay from May 16, reportedly

You would think that Samsung Pay would have had the United Kingdom covered within the first two years of its existence. Nope, not the case. Why do banks have such a problem with the system? Is it the Magnetic Secure Transmission technology? We don’t know.

But alas, a customer service representative has finally confirmed to at least one curious inquiry about when this mobile payments system will come around: May 16. Another representative told “Alex” that Samsung Pay can be used through both NFC and MST.

SamMobile, which passed along Alex’s chat logs, does rightly introduce some doubt about relying solely on service reps as they don’t always have the right information shoved down the hierarchy. But it’s just two weeks of waiting and many excited users-to-be have already waited long enough — verification will come soon.

