Two San Diego Apple Stores robbed in a day

For as upscale as Apple would like to portray its retail outlets, malicious actors are able to quickly destroy any sense of fancy.

The uniforms are easily copied so that fake employees can blend in with the real ones. Also, the open display of products makes them easily susceptible to, say, a steel ball crushing each and every one of them. And in some cases, it doesn’t help that the work culture inside a particular Apple Store ends up preying on co-workers and customers.

So, it might not be surprising that two Apple Store locations around the San Diego area were robbed in broad daylight on Friday. KGTV reports that the first one took place at Westfield UTC mall just before 11am local time. The other took place half an hour later, 10 miles away at the Fashion Valley mall location.

San Diego police say they’re looking for three male suspects in their 20s and a load of computers and iPhones worth about $10,000. Surveillance footage shows that the men didn’t even have to use their knives or make threats to employees — the devices were simply ripped from their cords on the display tables. That reduces potential charges from armed robbery to grand theft.